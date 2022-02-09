SevenOneSeven Capital Management Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41,402.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 71,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $12,998,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 555,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,495,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

