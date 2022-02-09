SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases 1,965 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 99,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,899. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

