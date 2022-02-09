Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,125 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL) has been given a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 1,996 ($26.99) on Monday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

