Shelton Capital Management Buys 3,121 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $14.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.30. 17,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,391. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.19 and a 200 day moving average of $413.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

