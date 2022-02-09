Shelton Capital Management Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.24 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

