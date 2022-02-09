Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. 291,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,036. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

