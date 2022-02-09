Shelton Capital Management Has $11.57 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 57.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 347,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $107.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $5,246,867. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.