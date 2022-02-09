Shelton Capital Management Has $28.52 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 826,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,084,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

