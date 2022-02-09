Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

