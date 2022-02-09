Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify stock opened at $878.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,390.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

