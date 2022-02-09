Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify stock opened at $878.00 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $780.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,390.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.67.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.