Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.88).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 277.80 ($3.76) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.62). The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 290.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

