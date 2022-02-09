Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Shares Down 2%

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.39. Approximately 11,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 55,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Short De-SPAC ET by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000.

