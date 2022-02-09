Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Announces $1.67 Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.6665 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Shares of SIEGY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,021. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.66.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
