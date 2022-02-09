SifChain (erowan) Achieves Market Cap of $57.00 Million

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. SifChain has a total market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $305,395.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SifChain has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00105637 BTC.

SifChain Profile

SifChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 609,184,150 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

