Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Signature Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F & M Bank pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 39.74% 12.66% 0.90% F & M Bank 22.65% 11.27% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 8.85 $918.44 million $15.03 22.45 F & M Bank $47.40 million 2.26 $10.74 million $3.18 9.75

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. F & M Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Signature Bank and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07 F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signature Bank currently has a consensus price target of $386.54, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Summary

Signature Bank beats F & M Bank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers. Its loans are grouped into segments: construction/land development, farmland, real estate, multi-family, commercial real estate, home equity closed end, home equity open end, commercial & industrialnon-real estate, consumer, credit cards and dealer finance. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Timberville, VA.

