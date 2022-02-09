Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.70 EPS.

SPG stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.16. 136,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

