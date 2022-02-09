Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.50.

SSD opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.10.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $995,035 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

