SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. SITE Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.080-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29. SITE Centers has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

