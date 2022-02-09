SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SiTime by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

