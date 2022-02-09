Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $258.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.06 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

A number of analysts have commented on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 497.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 108,457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 140.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

