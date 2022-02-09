Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
SKY stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,179 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
