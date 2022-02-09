smARTOFGIVING (AOG) One Day Volume Hits $30,605.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $14.48 million and $30,605.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.10 or 0.07071631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.24 or 1.00349295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00054686 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006373 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

