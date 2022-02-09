Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Cap of $296,296.75

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $296,296.75 and approximately $538,293.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.07261480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,539.25 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.