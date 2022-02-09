Sonomax Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXHHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonomax Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SXHHF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sonomax Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

About Sonomax Technologies (OTCMKTS:SXHHF)

Sonomax Technologies, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and sales of intra ear technology for earphones, hearing protection, hearing enhancement, and other communication applications. The company is manufacturing and commercializing earphones and the SonoFit custom fitting system. Sonomax Technologies was founded by Jean Nicolas Laperle and Adam Schwartz on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

