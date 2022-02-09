Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 75,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,300,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

