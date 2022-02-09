Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 326580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
See Also
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.