Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 326580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

