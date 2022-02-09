SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 310,259 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

