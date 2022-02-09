SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.12

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.22, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

