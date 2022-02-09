SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.32 and last traded at $139.56. 14,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 32,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

