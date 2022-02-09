Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 4 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,398 ($45.95) per share, with a total value of £135.92 ($183.80).
Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($47.68) per share, with a total value of £141.04 ($190.72).
Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,339 ($45.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,945 ($39.82) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,704.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
