Sphera Funds Management LTD. Boosts Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.50% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $7,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 159.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 120,323 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

SWTX stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. 7,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

