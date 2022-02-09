Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 138,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 3,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

