Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.58 Million in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 31,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,637. Molecular Partners AG has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

