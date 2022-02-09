Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 28,903 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,903 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

NTLA stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. 26,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,451. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

