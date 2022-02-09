Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes $7.84 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

ADSK traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.21. 12,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.40 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

