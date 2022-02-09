Splintershards 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $63.73 million and $3.43 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004277 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008625 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.