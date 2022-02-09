Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $174.43

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $174.43, but opened at $170.50. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $171.80, with a volume of 14,846 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.