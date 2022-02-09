Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$46.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$39.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.64.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Further Reading
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.