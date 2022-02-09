St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.84) to GBX 1,700 ($22.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.23) to GBX 1,900 ($25.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,604 ($21.69).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,571.50 ($21.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,165 ($15.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.56). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

