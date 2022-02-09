Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.86%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

