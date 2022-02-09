Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 198,930 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 7.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.18% of Starbucks worth $232,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,461,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,280. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

