Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys 21,670 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $96,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.20. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $442.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

