Steadfast Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 478,999 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 478,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,571,000. Anthem makes up 1.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Anthem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.89. 17,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,801. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.81 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.