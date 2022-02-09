Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 99,215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99,215 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.8% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $291,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.19 on Wednesday, hitting $520.50. 48,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.