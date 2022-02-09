Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 37,666 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.7% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FTCH traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,972. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

