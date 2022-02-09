Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.0% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,059,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,029,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,804,000 after buying an additional 228,773 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $130.66. 87,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

