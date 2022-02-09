Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.92 and last traded at $57.04. Approximately 6,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,499,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.