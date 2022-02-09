StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

