StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $34.35

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $37.89. StepStone Group shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 3,689 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 332,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $17,237,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 133,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $6,895,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,531,820 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 820.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

