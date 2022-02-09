STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.67. STERIS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.950 EPS.

STERIS stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.69. The stock had a trading volume of 678,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

